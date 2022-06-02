Motorsport Games boosts promo plan for upcoming BTCC game
Jun. 02, 2022 10:36 AM ETMotorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) has announced a promotional plan update to its planned game around the British Touring Car Championship, set for release in 2024.
- The new plan includes activations, content releases and "first-play content" technology demos through the rFactor 2 platform.
- It marks an expansion of BTCC development efforts amounting to an overhaul of the platform, Motorsport Games says.
- While development is going on, the company and BTCC have a number of activations for fans, including on-site events at selected events in the second half of the BTCC season, at the Autosport International Show and future BTCC events during the 2023 season.
- Motorsport Games stock (MSGM) is up 8.7%.