Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is trading higher in the morning hours Thursday after UBS upgraded the dental product supplier to Buy from Neutral, noting that the recent concerns that followed the company’s 1Q 2022 earnings report could be transitory.

The firm points to various issues which came up with the earnings, such as increased inventories, management uncertainty, pandemic, global supply constraints, and lower margins.

Citing channel checks and financial analysis, the analysts argue that the concerns “are explainable and largely transitory.”

UBS highlights a 50% selloff in Dentsply (XRAY) shares in 2018 following a disclosure about excessive inventory due to an issue in the partnership with the rival dental player, Patterson Companies (PDCO), over the distribution of certain products.

While the current inventory concerns suggest a “meaningfully less impactful” issue than 2018, Dentsply (XRAY) has dropped to 2018 multiples, the firm points out.

In addition, the analysts forecast stability for the company’s margins and improvement to its cashflows with further upside expected subject to faster growth following the new product launches in 2H 2022.

The price target set to $47 from $58 earlier stands ~3% lower than Dentsply’s (XRAY) current average price target on Wall Street.