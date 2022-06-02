Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) +8.6% in Thursday's trading after saying it started construction of three 10 MW solar photovoltaic plants as part of its environmental, social and governance program, according to Reuters.

Harmony (HMY) said the first phase of its renewable energy project consists of a 30 MW solar energy plant in South Africa's Free State province, after the company concluded a new syndicated multi-currency loan facility of $400M and 4B rand, aimed at sustainable development.

The planned second phase would add 137 MW at its various longer-life mines, which the miner said would deliver more than 500M rand/year in electricity cost savings once it reaches full production in FY 2025; phase three is still in the planning stage.

Harmony Gold (HMY) recently reported a decline in earnings for the nine months ended March 31 and reiterated full-year guidance.