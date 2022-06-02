Federal Reserve's Brainard says 'hard to see the case of a pause' in September

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she expects the central bank policymakers to continue their pace of rate hikes continuing for the next couple of meetings, but the picture isn't as clear for the September meeting.

Still, "it's very hard to see the case for a pause," she said in an interview on CNBC.

"If we don't see monthly deflation, then it might be well appropriate where we have a meeting to proceed at the same pace," Brainard said. She emphasized that the Fed will make decisions based on data.

By September, there will be four more prints on labor on inflation, "so I don't have a really clear sense" of the pace at that meeting yet.

"What's clear is we need to get inflation down. I think there's a path there where we can see demand cooling and inflation coming down," she said. "We're certainly going to do what is necessary to bring inflation down, that's our number one priority."

While some economists see a recent softening in inflation as the sign of a peak, Brainard isn't yet ready to make that determination. "I'll be looking for a string of decelerating consistent monthly prints," she said.

The rate hikes the Fed has already taken starting to "have the desired effect," she said. Still, "it's very hard to predict with any precision" when inflation will drop to the Fed's goal of 2%.

"Not only is the Federal Reserve raising rates, but we're shrinking the balance sheet, which started yesterday," Brainard pointed out. That will provide additional tightening of financial conditions to help the Fed tamp down inflation, she said.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard sees the 50-bp per meeting rate hike pace as a "good path for now."