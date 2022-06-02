Lineage expands collaboration with Advanced Biomatrix for drug delivery technology
Jun. 02, 2022 10:50 AM ETBICO GROUP AB (CLLKF), LCTXBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Lineage Cell (NYSE:LCTX +1.6%) said on Thursday it had expanded the existing collaboration with BICO Group AB (OTCPK:CLLKF) division Advanced BioMatrix for Lineage's HyStem drug delivery technology.
- Under the agreement, Advanced BioMatrix will broaden its focus of manufacturing and supplying R&D-grade HyStem to the research community to include the development, supply and/or licensing of clinical/commercial GMP grade material for its customers.
- The amended agreement increases the milestone payments and royalty percentages for Lineage.
- HyStem biomaterial supports cellular attachment and survival as well as compatibility with a wide variety of cells and tissue types including brain, bone, skin, cartilage, vascular and heart tissues.