Jefferies is a bit more constructive on GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME +6.5%) after digesting the retailer's Q1 earnings report.

Analyst Stephanie Wissink and team pointed to progress with increased customer focus, offering depth, competitive pricing and improved fulfillment speed. The cash position was also observed to be healthy enough to withstand the near-term margin degradation.

The firm kept a Hold rating in place, but lifted its price target to $110 from $90. An "upside scenario" PT of $145 was set. There is still caution on GME from Jefferies without guidance or a full strategy blueprint to draw on with institutional investors still concerned on the economics of the legacy business.

Shares of GameStop (GME) broke higher on Thursday after the earnings report and held their gain through and past the short earnings call.

"Our growth and the launch of new tech products, such as our digital asset wallet and the upcoming NFT marketplace demonstrate that we are, in fact, starting to transform," noted CEO Matt Furlong on the call. Read the full transcript.