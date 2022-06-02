Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares dropped more than 7% on Thursday after the enterprise IT company posted second-quarter results that missed expectations and said its adjusted earnings for 2022 would be below estimates, leading other enterprise IT stocks lower.

For the period ending April 30, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) earned an adjusted 44 cents per share on $6.7B in sales, compared to estimates of 45 cents in earnings and $6.8B in sales.

Looking ahead to the third-quarter, HP Enterprise (HPE) expects adjusted earnings to be between 44 cents and 54 cents per share, compared to estimates of 51 cents per share.

The company reiterated its fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 3% to 4%, adjusted for currency, but lowered its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to be between $1.96 per share and $2.10 per share, compared to estimates of $2.09 per share.

HP Enterprise (HPE) shares fell slightly more than 7% to $14.65 on Thursday, while other enterprise IT stocks, such as NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Dell (NYSE:DELL) also fell roughly 1%.

Conversely, Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares soared nearly 18% on back of strong first-quarter results and a boosted outlook.

Citi analyst Jim Suva noted that Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) results reiterated the firm's "concerns of share shifts, which are becoming increasingly pronounced."

"We watch to see if HPE can monetize its order book and secure the needed components to be able to see positive sales upside potentially at some point in the future," Suva wrote, while lowering the per-share price target to $13.50 from $14 prior to earnings.

UBS analyst David Vogt noted that HP Enterprise (HPE) appears to be taking a step backwards, as the results were a "miss across the board."

"Legitimate exogenous factors are weighing on the business from components to Russia and China, but the bottom line is that the business is essentially going sideways despite the optimistic order commentary," Vogt wrote in a research note.

Last month, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares on concerns over slowing demand and supply chain issues.