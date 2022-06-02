Natera gains after speculation may become target for activist investor

Jun. 02, 2022

Doctor/nurse giving vaccine injection to pregnant woman

ArtMarie/E+ via Getty Images

  • Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) rose 7.7% after a report speculated that the maker of prenatal screening tests may become a target for activist investors.
  • Natera (NTRA) may become a target after results from the company's annual meeting were released yesterday, which showed that two directors had a majority of votes against them, Dealreporter speculated in an item.
  • Dealreporter highlighted that with votes against board members have increased in the last few years and the stock's 62% plunge over the past year, the company may be a ripe target for an activist.
  • Natera (NTRA) shares have plummeted 35% since March 8, the day before Hindenburg released a short report on the diagnostics testing company. Natera responded to the "misleading" Hindenburg report, saying that it disagreed with the accuracy of the report and that it was a attempt to make a quick profit by the short seller.
  • Natera (NTRA) short interest is 9%.
