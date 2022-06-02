EMA discussing extending Bavarian Nordic smallpox vaccine indication for monkeypox
Jun. 02, 2022 11:07 AM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY), BVNKFEBS, SIGA, CMRXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Imvanex, Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) smallpox vaccine, could receive an additional indication for the prevention of monkeypox, according to a top European Medicines Agency official.
- During a Thursday press conference, Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of biological heath threats and vaccine strategy, said an application would be based on existing evidence in animals.
- In the U.S., where Imvanex is known as Jynneos, the vaccine is already approved for monkeypox.
- In late May, reports indicated that the European Union was in talks to purchase vaccines and antivirals against monkeypox.
- Cavaleri, however, cautioned that he does not consider monkeypox a public health emergency in Europe, adding the current focus is on identification, monitoring, and management of new cases.
- He does not foresee a large outbreak.
- Turning to COVID-19, Cavaleri said that the first vaccines specifically geared toward virus variants could be approved in September.
- Cowen recently said it sees a monkeypox outbreak as unlikely. However, the firm highlighted Emergent BioSolutions' (EBS) smallpox vaccines ACAM2000 as well as SIGA Technologies' (SIGA) drug TPOXX and Chimerix's (CMRX) oral antiviral Tembexa as revenue opportunities.