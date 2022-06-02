BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Buy from Neutral as he expects more defensive net lease REITs to outperform "given the market's focus on tightening monetary conditions and rising recession risks."

Other factors in the stock's favor: Its recent equity raise reduces capital market risk and the stock screens well on a price/earnings-to-growth and dividend yield basis.

The analyst estimates Agree's (ADC) leverage at 3.3x proforma for its equity raise and assuming full settlement of its forward equity offerings and estimates $645M of hedged capital through its unsettled forward equity. "Given recent volatility in capital markets, we view this as a prime advantage for ADC," Dennerlein wrote in a note to clients.

He expects that the REIT will hit the high end of its acquisition guidance of $1.4B-$1.6B.

Agree Realty (ADC) shares are slipping 0.5% in Thursday late morning trading.

Dennerlein's Buy rating aligns with the Quant rating of Buy as well as the average Wall Street rating.

SA contributor Cash Builder Opportunities points out that ADC "fairly attractively priced" and has been growing its dividend for the past 10 years.