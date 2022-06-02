Unity Software gains 8% as investors turn back on recent debacles
Jun. 02, 2022 11:12 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)RBLX, SNAPBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares climbed more than 8% Thursday as the developer of software used to build video game platforms tried to crawl back from a month of brutal losses in May.
- There was no major news surrounding Unity (U) on Thursday, as the San Francisco-based software company shares rose to an intra-day high of $41.20--still 80% less than the stock's 52-week-high of $210 a share, which it reached on Nov. 18, 2021.
- But, based on what has happened with Unity (U) over the last three weeks, Thursday's gains reflected a bit of hope among the company's shareholders.
- Last week, Unity (U) shares took a hit of more than 14% in a guilt-by-association selloff brought on by negative sentiment and news involving Roblox (RBLX) and Snap (SNAP).
- Those losses came on the heels of Unity's (U) shares plunging more than 37% on May 11 after the company gave a weak quarterly report and revenue outlook that was due in large part to an impact from its Unity Ads monetization tool.