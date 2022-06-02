Bright Green stock rebounds 20% after plunging 30% in prior session

Cannabis company Bright Green (BGXX) stock rebounded 20% in late morning trading Thursday after plunging 30% in the previous session.

Shares of the marijuana cultivator opened at $3.44. The stock recently changed hands at $4.22, up 20%, at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.

BGXX shares tumbled on Wednesday amid no apparent news, falling 30% to close at $3.54. The stock has been highly volatile since the company went public through a direct listing on May 17 with a reference price of $8 per share. The shares have tumbled 84% since their market debut, when they closed at $25.25.

