Ciena slides on lower margins, earnings miss amid supply chain headache
Jun. 02, 2022 11:11 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is down 6%, Thursday, after reporting miss on both lines in its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Revenue of $949.2M (+13.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.66M.
- By Segment: Americas revenue, $700.8M; Europe, Middle East and Africa revenue, $145.1M; and Asia Pacific, $103.3M.
- “Our strong execution in the fiscal second quarter enabled us to deliver 14% year-over-year revenue growth despite an increasingly challenging supply environment,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. “We also saw continued strength in order flow and backlog growth in the quarter, reflecting the durability of longer-term secular demand drivers."
- Adjusted gross margin stood at 43% vs. 49.2% a year ago.
- Operating margin reduced to 6.2% from 16% in Q2 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $129.3M, down 17.2% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.04.
- The company has repurchased ~1.5M shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $87M during the quarter. In addition, it received 0.9M shares of common stock pursuant to the final settlement of the Accelerated Share Repurchase program.
- Ciena, a networking system, services, and software company, ended the quarter with cash and investments totaled $1.6B.
- "At a time when industry-wide supply chain constraints are resulting in increased uncertainty and a wider range of potential outcomes in the coming quarters, our near-term financial performance is entirely a function of component availability – not the strong underlying demand in our business," Smith added.
