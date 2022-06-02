nCino jumps 11% after earnings beat, raises FY23 guidance, analyst upbeat after Q1 results
Jun. 02, 2022 11:13 AM ETNCNOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- nCino (NCNO) jumps 11% after raising its FY23 guidance in Q1 earnings release.
- The cloud banking software company guided Q2 revenue between $97M and $98M compared to $97.53M consensus, Non-GAAP loss of ($0.08) to ($0.09) vs. ($0.08) consensus.
- The company raised its FY23 guidance revenue to $401M to $403M from prior guidance of $398M to $400M compared to $402.66M consensus, Non-GAAP net loss of ($0.28) to ($0.30) vs. ($0.30) consensus.
- KeyBanc analyst maintains an overweight rating and believes that the company is uniquely positioned to execute on a global cloud banking OS strategy and shows a solid bill of health.
- Barclays analyst keeps equal weight and states a base case here is for re-accelerating subscription revenue growth starting in Q4.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated its overweight rating on Q1 solid execution, strong leadership, broader cross-sell of SimpleNexus, and strong interest in the new nIQ Automated Spreading product and remains positive on growth potential and sticky product that makes it difficult to replace.
- Truist analyst Terry Tillman keeps a buy rating though "macro storms are brewing", and believes that the company has never been better positioned from product, market, and customer standpoint.
- NCNO's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Buy, and its Quant Rating is strong sell.