Lightwave Logic drops after new short call from Kerrisdale Capital

Jun. 02, 2022 11:15 AM ETLightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) fell 16% after a new short report from Kerrisdale Capital.
  • Kerrisdale alleges that Lightwave Logic (LWLG) is a an "electro-optic photonic device" company that has been perpetually stuck in "development" status for more than 30 years.
  • Kerrisdale is short shares of LWLG. LWLG short interest is 16%.
  • Lightwave Logic (LWLG) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • Lightwave Logic (LWLG) is scheduled to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational conference on Tuesday.
