Lightwave Logic drops after new short call from Kerrisdale Capital
Jun. 02, 2022 11:15 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) fell 16% after a new short report from Kerrisdale Capital.
- Kerrisdale alleges that Lightwave Logic (LWLG) is a an "electro-optic photonic device" company that has been perpetually stuck in "development" status for more than 30 years.
- Kerrisdale is short shares of LWLG. LWLG short interest is 16%.
- Lightwave Logic (LWLG) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Lightwave Logic (LWLG) is scheduled to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational conference on Tuesday.