Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) +4% in Thursday's trading after saying it has started development of a non-lethal, remotely-operated Taser drone system, as part of the company's long-term plan to detect and stop mass shooter events.

Axon (AXON) said its plans includes "accelerating detection and improving real-time situational awareness of active shooter events, enhancing first responder effectiveness through [virtual reality] training, and deploying remotely operated non-lethal drones capable of incapacitating an active shooter in less than 60 seconds."

"Today, the only viable response to a mass shooter is another person with a gun," Axon CEO Rick Smith said. "We have elected to publicly engage communities and stakeholders, and develop a remotely operated, non-lethal drone system that we believe will be a more effective, immediate, humane, and ethical option to protect innocent people."

Axon's (AXON) revenues are "growing at a remarkable rate driven by the company's highly disruptive products," Alpine Capital writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.