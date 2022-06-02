Veeva stock rises 13% on upbeat Q1 result

Jun. 02, 2022 11:22 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments

Veeva Systems sign near cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV +13.7%) stock rose after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 revenue and profit and forecast full year profit in-line with estimates, as the company benefitted from higher subscription.
  • Total revenues for the first quarter rose 16% Y/Y to $505.1M and beat estimates by $9.22M.
  • Subscription services revenues for the quarter rose 18% Y/Y to $402.6M.
  • Q1 Non-GAAP EPS was $0.99, which beat estimates by $0.07.
  • For Q2, the company forecast total revenues between $529M and $531M and profit between $1 and $1.01 per share. Analysts on an average estimate revenue of $530.92M and profit of $1.01.
  • For full year, the company forecast total revenues between $2.165B and $2.175B and profit of $4.16 per share. Analysts on an average estimate revenue of $2.17B and profit of $4.16.
  • First quarter net income was $100.1M or $0.62 per share, compared to $115.6M or $0.71, a year earlier.
  • Transcript
