Unionization push at Starbucks keeps growing

The Workers United union has created a $1M fund to cover lost pay for baristas at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX +0.4%) who go on strike. The action is seen giving workers more flexibility in their fight to unionize.

The national effort of Starbucks (SBUX) workers to unionize continues to grow, including a recent strike in Boston after employees had to work through a water leak. Another strike in Columbia, South Carolina was in protest of alleged anti-union retaliation.

Workers United union rep Richard Minter said the strike fund will allow all workers to take the type of collective action necessary as they fight for a fair contract.

Workers United is an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 2M members.

CNBC reported that the count of SBUX cafes that have voted to unionize is now over 100 with another 120 having elections scheduled.

Starbucks (SBUX) interim CEO Howard Schultz has maintained that workers will do better outside of a union. The company recently announced it will hike wages for tenured workers and double training for new employees, but it won't offer the enhanced benefits to workers at unionized cafes.

Read why Bank of America is bullish on Starbucks.