Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock rose ~12% on June 2 after the company reported its Q4 results a day ago and announced FY23 revenue outlook above estimates.

Q4 total revenue grew +7.96% Y/Y to ~$34.24M. The company said the increase was mainly due to sustained strong customer adoption of Iteris' ClearMobility Platform.

"We continued to experience strong customer demand for Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, with fourth quarter and full year bookings growing 27% and 28%, respectively, year over year," said Iteris President and CEO Joe Bergera.

Operating loss from continuing operations widened to ~$3M, compared to ~$0.4M in Q4 2021. Iteris noted that the loss was mainly attributable to the continued supply chain constraints and increasing costs in raw materials.

Q4 operating expenses increased 5% Y/Y to ~$14.09M.

Bergera also said that in Q1 FY23 the company will undertake restructuring of its cloud solutions and advanced sensors teams.

"We are committed to delivering both revenue and profit growth even in challenging economic cycles. Therefore, in our fiscal 2023 first quarter, we will consolidate our cloud solutions and advanced sensors teams to enhance our platform roadmap and create internal operating efficiencies," commented Bergera.

The company will incur a pre-tax restructuring charge of $0.7M in Q1 FY23 and expects an annual saving of ~$1.2M.

Separately, Iteris also announced a program to buy back up to $10M common shares.

Outlook:

The company expects total revenue between $147M and $155M, which represents organic growth of 13% Y/Y at the mid-point of the range. Consensus Revenue Estimate for FY23 is $146.80M.

Iteris (ITI) expects adjusted EBITDA of 5% to 6% of FY23 revenue, which assumes gradual improvements related to global supply chain disruptions.