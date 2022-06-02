FDA response to Abbott baby formula recall to undergo HHS review

Jun. 02, 2022

  • The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will start a review of whether the FDA properly inspected an Abbott Laboratories’ (NYSE:ABT) baby formula plant in Michigan and oversaw a product recall that worsened a nationwide shortage, Reuters reported Thursday.
  • The investigation conducted by the agency’s Office of Inspector General is expected to be complete in 2023.
  • In a hearing before a House subcommittee, the FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said last week that an inspection of the facility found multiple shortcomings such as cracks in equipment, a leaky roof, and bacterial growth in several places.
  • "This is so far removed from my previous experience with the company that I am concerned," Califf added.
  • Abbott (ABT) plans to restart operations at the plant on Jun. 04 following an agreement it reached with the FDA.
