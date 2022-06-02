Credo Technology stock jumps 19% in wake of fiscal Q4 earnings report

Jun. 02, 2022 11:34 AM ETCRDOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Credo Technology (CRDO) stock shot up 19% in midday trading Wednesday in the wake of the release of its quarterly earnings report.

Shares of the tech company opened at $11.50, hitting a high of $12.32 in early trading. The stock recently changed hands at $12.15, up 19%, at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET.

Credo (CRDO) released its fiscal Q4 earnings report after market close on Wednesday, reporting revenue soared 90% year-over-year to $38M.

The company, which specializes in high-speed connectivity solutions for the data infrastructure market, held its initial public offering on Jan. 27, raising $184M. Credo shares finished their debut session nearly 20% higher.

