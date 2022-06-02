Credo Technology stock jumps 19% in wake of fiscal Q4 earnings report

Credo Technology (CRDO) stock shot up 19% in midday trading Wednesday in the wake of the release of its quarterly earnings report.

Shares of the tech company opened at $11.50, hitting a high of $12.32 in early trading. The stock recently changed hands at $12.15, up 19%, at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET.

Credo (CRDO) released its fiscal Q4 earnings report after market close on Wednesday, reporting revenue soared 90% year-over-year to $38M.

The company, which specializes in high-speed connectivity solutions for the data infrastructure market, held its initial public offering on Jan. 27, raising $184M. Credo shares finished their debut session nearly 20% higher.