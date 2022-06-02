XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares gained on Thursday after the freight transportation provider filed a Form 10 to spin off its brokered transportation platform.

The firm has forwarded its intentions to separate the business since March, creating two separate, publicly traded companies. Management indicated the spinoff is aimed at increasing focus on the asset-based less-than-truckload business and free cash flow for XPO while creating a robust public company in the standalone brokerage platform.

“Our spin-off is intended to create significantly more value for customers and investors as a standalone pure-play with a high-performing model,” XPO (XPO +4.9%) CEO Brad Jacobs commented.

The spin-off is set to be completed by the fourth quarter. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley have been enlisted to assist with the process.

Shares rose over 4% on Thursday amid the news of progress on the spinoff plans.

XPO has been slimming down its business for some time, with wide-reaching reorganization plans promoting the spinoff of GXO Logistics (GXO) in 2021, the divestment of its European business, and the $710M sale of its North American intermodal operation.

The sum of these improvements and continued deleveraging is projected to "drive hundreds of additional basis points" of improvement in operating ratios in the coming years, according to Jacobs.

Elsewhere, the company is rumored to be selling its freight forwarding unit. Other logistics companies and private equity firms are rumored to be interested in purchasing the business for up to $600M.