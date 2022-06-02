Zhangmen Education trading suspended by NYSE
Jun. 02, 2022 11:37 AM ETZhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Trading in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was immediately suspended by the NYSE as the exchange has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Chinese tutoring company's American Depositary Shares.
- The exchange plans to delist the Zhangmen ADS because the company had fallen below the NYSE’s continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market cap over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15 million, according to a statement.
- Zhangmen Education (ZME) has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange.
- Zhangmen shares have plunged almost 100% over the past year after China last summer for the most part banned for-profit tutoring companies.