Jun. 02, 2022 11:37 AM ETZhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Trading in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was immediately suspended by the NYSE as the exchange has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Chinese tutoring company's American Depositary Shares.
  • The exchange plans to delist the Zhangmen ADS because the company had fallen below the NYSE’s continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market cap over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15 million, according to a statement.
  • Zhangmen Education (ZME) has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange.
  • Zhangmen shares have plunged almost 100% over the past year after China last summer for the most part banned for-profit tutoring companies.
