Vaalco Energy rises after drilling new Gabon well

Jun. 02, 2022

Oil Platform at Sunset

mantaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) rallies to its highest in nearly eight years, +3.3% in Thursday's trading, after saying it successfully drilled the South Tchibala 1HB-ST well at Gabon's Etame field.

Vaalco (EGY) said the well discovered significant columns of multiple hydrocarbon bearing sands in the Dentale, adds new reserves that had not been captured in the company's 2P reserves, and potentially adds new future drilling locations in the Deep Dentale trend across the Etame block.

"The continued success of our drilling campaign further demonstrates the quality of our premier Etame asset," CEO George Maxwell said, adding that he expects the well will come online in June.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) is off to "a promising start for 2022," as Q1 revenues rose 70% Y/Y to $77.6M, Fun Trading writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

