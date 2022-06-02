American Superconductor stock hits 6-week high on strong Q4 results

Jun. 02, 2022 11:45 AM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares climbed to their highest in 6 weeks on Thursday after the energy technologies firm posted Q4 results largely in-line with estimates.
  • Q4 adj. EPS was -$0.17 vs. -$0.21 in the year-ago period.
  • Revenue grew 33.8% Y/Y to $28.31M, helped by higher grid segment revenues driven by strong new energy power system sales.
  • AMSC posted strong numbers despite the pandemic causing supply chain issues and impacting raw material prices.
  • "Our team successfully positioned the company for a potential rebound in wind and improved margins for FY22," said Daniel McGahn, CEO, AMSC.
  • AMSC expects Q1 adj. net loss not to exceed $0.25/share. vs. -$0.10 in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 revenue is estimated to be $23M-$26M vs. $25.4M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating cash flow is projected to a burn of $4M-$6M in Q1.
  • AMSC expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on Jun. 30 to be no less than $43M.
  • The company's shares have declined 41% YTD.
  • AMSC is at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability vs. other industrials stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.