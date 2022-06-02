American Superconductor stock hits 6-week high on strong Q4 results
Jun. 02, 2022 11:45 AM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares climbed to their highest in 6 weeks on Thursday after the energy technologies firm posted Q4 results largely in-line with estimates.
- Q4 adj. EPS was -$0.17 vs. -$0.21 in the year-ago period.
- Revenue grew 33.8% Y/Y to $28.31M, helped by higher grid segment revenues driven by strong new energy power system sales.
- AMSC posted strong numbers despite the pandemic causing supply chain issues and impacting raw material prices.
- "Our team successfully positioned the company for a potential rebound in wind and improved margins for FY22," said Daniel McGahn, CEO, AMSC.
- AMSC expects Q1 adj. net loss not to exceed $0.25/share. vs. -$0.10 in the year-ago period.
- Q1 revenue is estimated to be $23M-$26M vs. $25.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- Operating cash flow is projected to a burn of $4M-$6M in Q1.
- AMSC expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on Jun. 30 to be no less than $43M.
- The company's shares have declined 41% YTD.
- AMSC is at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability vs. other industrials stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.