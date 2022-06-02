Workhorse Group stock is higher because the USPS may be buying more electric vehicles

USPS said its plans to consolidate its delivery facilities across the country may justify the agency purchasing more electric vehicles as part of the postal agency's next-generation fleet.

USPS is expected to formally publish a Notice of Intent that will supplement the Final Environmental Impact Statement for its next-generation delivery vehicle fleet.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: "As I noted when we placed our initial NGDV delivery order, the Postal Service would continue to look for opportunities to further increase the electrification of our fleet in a responsible manner, as we continue to refine our operating strategy and implement the Delivering for America plan... A modernized network of delivery facilities provides us with such an opportunity. This is the right approach —operationally, financially, and environmentally."

In general, the NGDV program provides for the introduction of internal-combustion and electric-powered, purpose-built vehicles that deliver significant reductions in vehicle emissions and improvements in fuel economy versus the existing delivery vehicle fleet.

The USPS vehicle purchasing plans have implications for Workhorse Group WKHS and Oshkosh OSK.

