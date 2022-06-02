UiPath shows 16% bump in price after Q1 ARR rises 50%
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH +17.2%) Q1 shows a jump of 50% year-over-year in ARR to $977.1M; net new ARR of $51.8M.
- Dollar based net retention rate of 138%,
- Revenue of $245.1M increased 32% Y/Y.
- GAAP gross margin was 82%; Non-GAAP gross margin was 85%.
- Net cash used in operations was $52.9M.
- Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was negative $53.8M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.8B as of April 30, 2022.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats consensus by $0.03.
- Q2 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $229M to $231M (vs. consensus $229.46M); ARR in the range of $1,040M to $1,042M as of July 31, 2022; Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(60)M to $(55)M
- FY Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1,085M to $1,090M (vs. consensus $1.08B); ARR in the range of $1,220M to $1,225M as of January 31, 2023; Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $10M to $15M.
- Contributor gives Sell rating and writes: 'On a rule of 40, UiPath scores 23%. Hardly an impressive rating commensurate with a high valuation.'
- Contradicting opinion on the stock with a Buy rating 'From an earnings-trading perspective, there is much upside in buying PATH now and very little downside.'
- The stock has soared about 16% and with it Cathie Wood's actively managed ETS also surged.
