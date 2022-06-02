Bristol Myers discloses topline results for arthritis drug in COVID-19
Jun. 02, 2022 11:54 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said on Thursday that a Phase 3 trial for its arthritis therapy Orencia did not reach the primary endpoint with statistical significance in adults hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19.
- The Phase 3 ACTIV-1 trial was designed to evaluate if the immune modulator, also known as abatacept, could speed up recovery and reduce death versus placebo in combination with standard of care among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- According to topline data, Orencia demonstrated a stronger response compared to placebo. However, there was no statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of time to recovery, which was measured by the day of hospital discharge.
- In terms of secondary endpoints, the treatment cut the risk of mortality and improved the clinical status compared to the placebo after 28 days from the start of the study.
- The odds of dying were ~37% lower for the Orencia group, who were also ~34% more likely to indicate clinical improvement, compared to the placebo group.
- Orencia, already approved for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis in the U.S., demonstrated a consistent safety profile with no new safety signals, the company added.
- The data are yet to undergo peer review, which typically precedes the publication in a medical journal. Bristol Myers (BMY) plans to share the data with the FDA to discuss the next steps in clinical development.
Orencia generated $3.3B in product revenue for the company in 2021 with ~5% YoY growth.