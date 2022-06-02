Duluth sees strengthening Q1 gross margin amid omnichannel model efficiency

Jun. 02, 2022 11:55 AM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw a drop in Q1 net sales to $122.9M from $133.4M in prior year quarter with retail store net sales increased slightly by 0.4% to $45.2M.
  • Direct-to-consumer net sales decreased by 12.1% to $77.7M led by heavier clearance sales, coupled with continued supply chain disruptions during the prior year.
  • Direct-to-consumer net sales decreased 18.8% and 22.9% in fiscal February and March, respectively with April ending strong with direct-to-consumer net sales increasing 10.8% as its inventory position continues to improve.
  • Net sales in store markets decreased 5.4% to $85.1M and in non-store markets decreased by 12.5%.
  • Gross profit increased 0.8% to $67.1M while gross margin improved 470 basis points to 54.6% led by company's omnichannel model efficiency.
  • Net loss stood at $1.3M or $0.04/share compared to net income of $0.5M or $0.02/share in year ago quarter; excluding the $3.9 million carryover of freight costs, net income would have been $1.6M, or $0.05/share.
  • The quarter ended with a cash balance of $40.4M, an inventory balance of $152.2M, net working capital of $106M and no outstanding Duluth Trading bank debt.
  • For outlook, read here.
