Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG +6.8%) shares surged on Thursday as analysts indicate its production pause is being lifted.

Both Baird and BMO Capital Markets told clients on Thursday that the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer is ready to restart production on Monday after taking a two-week hiatus.

The company previously announced in mid-May that it would “suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments (excluding LiveWire) for a two-week period” due to information provided by a third-party supplier about regulatory compliance issues on specific components. Details of the specific compliance issue remain unknown.

Regardless, the rally in shares that reached about 7% in mid-day trading indicates the level of relief felt by investors that were likely worried about the issue looming over the stock for a prolonged period.

The company has not confirmed the restart as of yet.

