Avaya shares surge 28% to keep rallying in wake of stock's 52-week-low

Jun. 02, 2022 12:17 PM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

Avaya headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Investors threw their weight behind Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) on Thursday, and sent the digital communications technology company's shares up more than 28% on high trading volume.
  • Heading into the afternoon, more than 12 million shares of Avaya (AVYA) had been exchanged--nearly six times the stock's average daily volume of 2.1 million shares.
  • There was no discernible news behind Avaya's (AVYA) larger-than-usual activity. It was the second-straight day of big gains for Avaya (AVYA) after its shares climbed more than 15% on Wednesday.
  • Avaya (AVYA) shares fell to a 52-week-low of $2.93 a piece on May 26. Earlier last month, analysts at Barclays cut their rating on Avaya (AVYA) to underweight, or the equivalent of sell, and lowered their price target on the stock to $5 a share from $8.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.