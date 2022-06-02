Werewolf Therapeutics stock rises as HC Wainwright places Buy rating over pipeline tech prospects

Jun. 02, 2022

  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) stock rose ~7% June 2 after H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $20 price target.
  • Analyst Andres Maldonado noted that Werewolf's Predator protein engineering technology aims to mimic natural cytokine activity while improving the therapeutic window and the systemic toxicities linked with such class of therapies. He added that the company's pipeline technology could attract further collaborations.
  • In April, Werewolf signed a licensing agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to sell global rights for its cancer candidate WTX-613. Werewolf would receive $15M upfront and is eligible for up to $1.26B in milestone payments plus royalties.
  • Werewolf (HOWL) had said that WTX-613 was created using its proprietary PREDATOR technology, which integrates specialized protein design elements to enhance activity, stability and tumor selectivity within a single molecule, called INDUKINE molecules.
