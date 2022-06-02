Biden looks to lower crypto's energy and emissions footprint

The White House has launched a study of the bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining industry, with emphasis on its impact to energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions. Bitcoin mining has become big business, it consumes a lot of electricity and warrants examination by policy makers and energy investors (XLE) alike. Not only have companies like Exxon (XOM) and Conoco (COP) began operating bitcoin mines, the broader crypto mining industry may be shifting the balance in domestic electricity markets, and contributing to record natural gas (UNG), coal (XAL1:COM) and oil (USO) prices.

Any potential hobbyist who's explored the bitcoin mining business has likely discovered a few quirks in the model. The prospective hobbyist need only order a "miner" (specialized computer the size of a large toaster) for a few thousand dollars, plug it in, connect to the internet, and install a handful of applications. Thereafter, the miner begins the process of consuming electricity to create a digitally unique bitcoin. The first quirk a potential hobbyist might discover is that the machines run loud. Miners also produce a lot of heat, both indications that the machines consume a good deal of electricity.

Any number of online bitcoin mining calculators can demonstrate just how much electricity a miner consumes. At national average power prices (11.8c / kWh), a modern miner consumes a bit more than $3,000 worth of electricity per year. But it's not the hobbyist with one miner that policy makers and energy investors need care about, its the industrial-scale miners with thousands of machines. Each consuming more than the average US household. According to Columbia University, bitcoin mining consumes ~150tWh of electricity per year globally, or about as much electricity as is consumed by the country of Poland. With the largest share of that electricity, ~40%, being consumed in the US.

Data on the industry is sparse. But the order of magnitude likely warrants a study, and an appreciation from the energy investment community. Imagine if ~40% of Poland moved to the US, and plugged their refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners into the US power grid. Not to mention their aluminum smelters and electric arc furnaces for steel production. Were this to occur, US energy investors would be scrambling to understand the implications. Power demand would hit all time highs, as it has. Energy feedstock prices, namely natural gas and coal, would rally, as they have. And policy makers would be scrambling to react, as they appear to be.

Of course not all bitcoin miners pull electricity from the grid. Projects in North Dakota run off flared natural gas, effectively burning the electricity feedstock at the wellhead, rather than selling it to utilities. If a miner is plugged into the grid in a state reliant on hydro power, there are no incremental CO2 emissions, though already strained reservoir levels would fall, incrementally. A miner plugged into the notoriously fickle power grid in Texas would add to the State's coal consumption, already the largest consumer in the nation. While a miner operating in the Northeast during winter would indirectly add to demand for wood chips and oil, two "swing" electricity feedstocks in the region.

According to Bloomberg, the White House report is expected to be complete by August. The policy response is yet to be determined. In May 2021, China cracked down on crypto mining operations, sending many miners to Kazakhstan. However, spiking fuel prices in Kazakhstan led to riots in January 2022, after which utilities cut power supplies to the sector. As governments around the world contend with record natural gas and coal prices, it seems the industry has found safe harbor in the US, for now. However, with the White House looking to lower crypto mining's energy consumption and emissions footprint, miners and energy investors alike are sure to remain focused on upcoming policy measures from the White House.