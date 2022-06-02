Johnson & Johnson arthritis drug leads to clinical improvement in hospitalized COVID-19

  • The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced Thursday that infliximab (Remicade), an arthritis drug marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), led to a clinical improvement in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but without statistical significance.
  • The placebo-controlled clinical trial led by the NIH was designed to evaluate the impact of immune modulators such as infliximab on adults hospitalized with COVID-19. While 518 participants received a single dose of infliximab, 519 received placebo.
  • According to topline results, there was no statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of time to recovery as measured by day of discharge from hospital.
  • However, there were marked improvements in both key secondary endpoints of mortality and clinical status at 28 days, the federal agency said.
  • The odds of dying were ~41% lower for the infliximab group, who were also ~44% more likely to show clinical improvement compared to the placebo group.
  • Read more on how the rival arthritis drug Orencia from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) performed in the trial.
