Elastic stock jumps on Q4 results beat; analysts note strong growth in cloud business

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock is trading 16.5% higher at $72.14 in Thursday afternoon trading, after the application software company reported Q4 fiscal 2022 earnings that beat estimates and provided guidance for Q1 and FY 2023.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based firm on Wednesday posted Q4 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 which beat expectations by $0.05. Q4 revenue was $239.36M, which beat by $6.98M.

For Q1, the company expects revenue to be between $244M-$246M vs. consensus revenue estimates of $245.52M. Non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be between $0.20-$0.16 vs. estimates of -$0.18.

For FY, ESTC expects revenue to be $1.08B-$1.086B vs. estimates of $1.09B. Non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be $0.36-$0.28 vs. estimates of -$0.33.

RBC Capital Markets called the results solid, and highlighted the continued strength in the company's Elastic Cloud product. The brokerage rates the stock outperform with a price target of $110.

ESTC said its Q4 Elastic Cloud revenue jumped 71% Y/Y to $87.7M. Annual commitments from new and existing customers to Elastic Cloud nearly doubled Y/Y, Elastic CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni said on the earnings conference call.

However, Stifel in a note said that revenue from the company's flagship search-powered operations only modestly beat expectations. It also said the 700 net new customers ESTC bagged in Q4 was lackluster.

"We wonder why Elastic isn't having more sustained success down-market via their various self-service hyperscale partners," wrote Stifel analysts Brad Reback and Robert Galvin. They kept a buy rating on the stock but cut the price target to $100 from $125.

Up to Wednesday's close, shares of ESTC have nearly halved in value YTD.