Ongoing tension with China over Taiwan puts semiconductor ETFs in the spotlight

Amid growing worries of a recession and a geopolitical landscape fraught with potential flashpoints, China's ambitions towards Taiwan have focused attention on semiconductor exchange traded funds. At the heart of the conversation sits Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), a crucial cog in the world's tech supply chain and one of the island nation's key economic prizes.

China, Taiwan and Semiconductor ETFs

Taiwan, with a population of roughly 24M people, sports a large and thriving economy that has become world renown for its production of valuable computer chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) represents a central pillar of this economy, one of the world’s ten largest market cap firms and Taiwan’s crown jewel.

TSM also plays into the conflict between China and the U.S. China recognizes that semiconductors are a pivotal part of global economic growth, helping to run a wide variety of essential items, including smartphones, computers, defense systems, healthcare equipment and countless other products.

As a result of this dynamic, control over Taiwan and TSM would give China added economic firepower. This also plays into a long-standing political goal for Chinese authorities. The Peoples Republic of China effectively considers Taiwan to be a renegade province of the greater China and holds that if a diplomatic approach is unsuccessful in reunifying the “One China” in a peaceful manner, Beijing has legally reserved itself the right to then employ force.

Meanwhile, TSM finds itself inside many ETFs, such as the Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE), VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM), and SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF). These funds have weightings in TSM at 18.60%, 10.15%, 6.39%, and 5.89% respectively.

The ripple effect reaches farther than just ETFs that hold TSM. Other semiconductor ETFs may find themselves in play as prices in a sector tend to move in a relative synchronized fashion. Meanwhile, any conflict would complicate the overall semiconductor shortage that has plagued the global economy for the past several years.

As such, any escalations can impact the share price of funds such as iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL), SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ).

How likely is an escalation?

China's President Xi Jinping has in the past been quoted by ChinaDaily: "Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the CPC."

Just this week, China ratcheted up the pressure by sending 30 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone claiming they were just training drills.

Meanwhile, these gestures from Chinese authorities come at a time of darkening economic prospects. Leaders around the globe are setting policy amid rising concerns about a future recession, increasing interest rates, elevated inflation and lingering COVID lockdowns. Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has acted to raise the geopolitical temperature as well.

Year-to-date price action on TSM and all ETFs: TSM -25.6%, ADRE -9.8%, SMH -21.7%, FRDM -2.5%, GMF -13.4%, SOXX -22.1%, SOXL -64.4%, XSD -24.7%, PSI -24.4%, and SOXQ -22.4%.

