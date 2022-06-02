Americold Realty upgraded to Neutral at BofA on stabilizing inventory

Jun. 02, 2022 12:54 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Closeup shooting hand of QC. worker checking goods on delivery in the cold room warehouse., Logistics food and beverage in cold storage concept

sorn340/iStock via Getty Images

  • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) stock is rising 2.1% in Thursday midday trading after BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform as recent USDA data indicates stabilizing inventory levels.
  • The analyst also points out that demand for cold storage isn't likely to be affected by a slowing economy. In addition, Americold (COLD) management "appears confident that they can now stay on top of higher labor costs and pass the costs on to customers," Dennerlein wrote in a note to clients.
  • Cold storage inventory remains well below prepandemic, but the decline appears to be slowing, he said. "We view normalizing inventory as the key positive catalyst driver for COLD," he wrote.
  • Dennerlein's Neutral rating sits between the Quant rating of Strong Sell and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • SA contributor Philip Eric Jones has a Sell rating on COLD, pointing out that Q1 results showed an 11% increase in revenue but only a 1% increase in net operating income.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.