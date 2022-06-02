Americold Realty upgraded to Neutral at BofA on stabilizing inventory
Jun. 02, 2022 12:54 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) stock is rising 2.1% in Thursday midday trading after BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform as recent USDA data indicates stabilizing inventory levels.
- The analyst also points out that demand for cold storage isn't likely to be affected by a slowing economy. In addition, Americold (COLD) management "appears confident that they can now stay on top of higher labor costs and pass the costs on to customers," Dennerlein wrote in a note to clients.
- Cold storage inventory remains well below prepandemic, but the decline appears to be slowing, he said. "We view normalizing inventory as the key positive catalyst driver for COLD," he wrote.
- Dennerlein's Neutral rating sits between the Quant rating of Strong Sell and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- SA contributor Philip Eric Jones has a Sell rating on COLD, pointing out that Q1 results showed an 11% increase in revenue but only a 1% increase in net operating income.