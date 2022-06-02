Canada credit card spending surged 17.5% in Q1: Equifax report

Jun. 02, 2022 12:57 PM ETFLCA, EWC, EQCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Inflation Concept

XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Equifax Canada’s most recent Market Pulse consumer credit trends and insights indicates that average monthly spend per credit card consumer climbing by 17.5% in Q1 2022 compared to the lows of Q1 2021.
  • Ontario saw the biggest increase in credit card spending (up by 20.4%) followed by Quebec (18.4%).
  • "Across age groups, Gen Z and Millennials are driving up higher consumer spending the most. With gas and food prices increasing at a higher rate than overall inflation, it's very important for consumers to revisit their budget allocations," VP, Advanced Analytics Rebecca Oakes commented.
  • New card volume was up by 31.2% from prior year quarter and 5.1% growth compared to Q1 2020.
  • Overall credit card balances are up by 9.5% compared to prior year quarter and by 2.4% when compared to the last quarter.
  • Total consumer debt increased by 8.6%, Both new auto finance and comparable bank loan volumes were down by 1.1% and 6.4% respectively.
  • First time home buyer volume dropped by 16.1%; 17% of consumers have more than one active mortgage as of Q1 2022, up 2.5% from Q1 2021 and 9.3% when compared to the high interest rate period Q1 2018.
  • ETFs Watch: (EWC), (FLCA)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.