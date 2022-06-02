Canada credit card spending surged 17.5% in Q1: Equifax report
Jun. 02, 2022
- Equifax Canada’s most recent Market Pulse consumer credit trends and insights indicates that average monthly spend per credit card consumer climbing by 17.5% in Q1 2022 compared to the lows of Q1 2021.
- Ontario saw the biggest increase in credit card spending (up by 20.4%) followed by Quebec (18.4%).
- "Across age groups, Gen Z and Millennials are driving up higher consumer spending the most. With gas and food prices increasing at a higher rate than overall inflation, it's very important for consumers to revisit their budget allocations," VP, Advanced Analytics Rebecca Oakes commented.
- New card volume was up by 31.2% from prior year quarter and 5.1% growth compared to Q1 2020.
- Overall credit card balances are up by 9.5% compared to prior year quarter and by 2.4% when compared to the last quarter.
- Total consumer debt increased by 8.6%, Both new auto finance and comparable bank loan volumes were down by 1.1% and 6.4% respectively.
- First time home buyer volume dropped by 16.1%; 17% of consumers have more than one active mortgage as of Q1 2022, up 2.5% from Q1 2021 and 9.3% when compared to the high interest rate period Q1 2018.
