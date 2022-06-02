Moderna drags down rivals after delay for COVID vaccine deliveries to EU
Jun. 02, 2022 1:07 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is leading a modest selloff among U.S. COVID-19 vaccine makers on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to delay vaccine shipments scheduled for the current quarter.
- The amendment to the initial delivery schedule allows the member states to receive an updated version of the vaccine subject to approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the company said.
- All three COVID-19 vaccine makers in the U.S., Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), are trading lower, currently in reaction to the news.
- While the delay is not a surprise given a similar announcement by rivals, Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Jefferies analyst Michael Yee highlights that there is a risk of the company’s $21B revenue forecast for 2022, getting pushed to 2023. Investors are counting on U.S. orders, which, Jefferies thinks, will come this year.
- While EC sought Moderna (MRNA) to delay the vaccine deliveries to late 2022 or early 2023, its agreement with Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) pushed back the vaccine shipments scheduled for June – August 2022 to September through 4Q 2022.