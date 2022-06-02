Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +4.2% in Thursday's trading, rebounding from yesterday's nearly 8% drubbing that followed Goldman Sachs' prediction that lithium prices would decline sharply over the next two years.

Today's bump comes despite a downgrade from UBS analyst John Roberts, who drops shares to Hold from Buy with a $260 price target, cut from $300, also believing current lithium prices are unsustainable.

"While [price] benefits near-term earnings, lithium prices are now well above the cost curve, and the likely direction of pricing over the next [five] years is down," Roberts writes, according to Barron's.

The spot price for lithium carbonate, a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries, is up ~70% YTD, which has prompted Albemarle (ALB) to raise guidance for 2022 EBITDA by ~90% above its initial expectations.

Albemarle (ALB) shares gained 35% in May, making the company the S&P 500's top performer for the month.