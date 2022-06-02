SecureWorks rallies 7% post Q1 results
Jun. 02, 2022 1:17 PM ETSCWXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Secureworks (SCWX +7.4%) rallies following its Q1 earnings as the Co. continued expansion of its Taegis customer base, resulting in Taegis ARR growth of 149% Y/Y.
- Added 900 customers since Q1 of last year, up 180% over the prior year to end the quarter at 1,400 total Taegis customers.
- Taegis subscription revenue was $37.2M for the quarter, up 167% Y/Y.
- Average revenue per Taegis customer was ~$129K, remaining a premium to our non- Taegis customers, which averaged 88K/customer.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.1% compared with 61.9% in the Q1 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $7.8M, compared with income of $8.1M in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Q2 2023 Outlook: Revenue of $115-117M vs. $119.67M consensus, non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.17 vs. net loss of $0.16 consensus.
- 2023 Outlook: Revenue of $475M-$490M vs. $481.98M consensus, non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.61 to $0.70 vs. net loss of $0.67 consensus, Taegis ARR at least $265M, Adj. EBITDA of ($58M) to ($68M), Cash from operations of ($55M) to ($65M).
- “FY '23 continues to be an inflection point in the company's transition as we shed non-strategic services and complete the resolutioning of our base to Taegis, with a significant majority of customers completing that transition by FY '23 year-end.” said Paul Parrish, CFO.
- Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
- Previously: SecureWorks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.06, revenue of $121M in-line (June 2)