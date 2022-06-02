SecureWorks rallies 7% post Q1 results

Jun. 02, 2022 1:17 PM ETSCWXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Secureworks (SCWX +7.4%) rallies following its Q1 earnings as the Co. continued expansion of its Taegis customer base, resulting in Taegis ARR growth of 149% Y/Y.
  • Added 900 customers since Q1 of last year, up 180% over the prior year to end the quarter at 1,400 total Taegis customers.
  • Taegis subscription revenue was $37.2M for the quarter, up 167% Y/Y.
  • Average revenue per Taegis customer was ~$129K, remaining a premium to our non- Taegis customers, which averaged 88K/customer.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.1% compared with 61.9% in the Q1 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $7.8M, compared with income of $8.1M in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Q2 2023 Outlook: Revenue of $115-117M vs. $119.67M consensus, non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.17 vs. net loss of $0.16 consensus.
  • 2023 Outlook: Revenue of $475M-$490M vs. $481.98M consensus, non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.61 to $0.70 vs. net loss of $0.67 consensus, Taegis ARR at least $265M, Adj. EBITDA of ($58M) to ($68M), Cash from operations of ($55M) to ($65M).
  • “FY '23 continues to be an inflection point in the company's transition as we shed non-strategic services and complete the resolutioning of our base to Taegis, with a significant majority of customers completing that transition by FY '23 year-end.” said Paul Parrish, CFO.
  • Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
  • Previously: SecureWorks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.06, revenue of $121M in-line (June 2)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.