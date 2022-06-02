Cleveland Fed's Mester sees two more 50-bp rate hikes, then reassess pace

Like most other Federal Reserve officials, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester expects the central bank to increase its policy rate by 50 basis points for each of the next two meetings, she said during an online speech sponsored by the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.

It will then be appropriate to assess the pace at which the Fed should tighten, she said. "The federal funds rate will probably have to go above the expected longer-term neutral rate. But we cannot assess that today," Mester said.

It will depend on how the economy evolves, she added. Her own estimate for long-run neutral rate is 2.5%.

While the risk of recession has increased, she expects a "sharp slowdown can be avoided."

"Consumer spending is holding up so far despite consumer sentiment going down," Mester said. Part of that is driven by the fact that consumers couldn't spend on services during the lockdown and now they can. Also, household balance sheets are in good shape.

Another part of the Fed's policy tightening plan is by shrinking its balance sheet. "Absent asset sales, the process will take about three years," she said.

Last month, the Fed made its first 50-bp rate hike in 22 year, increasing the federal funds target range to 0.75%-1.00%.