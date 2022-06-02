Comcast, Paramount, Fox dip as Wolfe issues downgrades
Jun. 02, 2022 1:32 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), PARA, FOXAPARAA, FOXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- With Communication Services stocks generally higher, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is down 1.3% following a downgrade at Wolfe Research, which is acknowledging some much-discussed risks to broadband subscribers.
- Analyst Devin Brisco cut the firm's rating on the cableco to Peer Perform, from Outperform, and have a $50 price target vs. Thursday's midday price of $43.42.
- “We see forecasting risk in the broadband supply growth and media capital allocation conundrum,” Brisco says.
- That wasn't Wolfe's only downgrade Thursday: Paramount Global is lower - (NASDAQ:PARA) -3.3%, (PARAA) -3.1% - as the firm cuts it two notches to Underperform from Outperform, seeing "too many hazards to play through the exit strategy."
- And Fox is down as well - (FOX) -0.5%, (NASDAQ:FOXA) -0.6% - as Wolfe cuts it to Peer Perform from Outperform, saying that tailwinds may be priced in but macroeconomic headwinds aren't.
- Comcast's Q1 earnings beat financial expectations but indicated a significant slowdown in broadband growth.