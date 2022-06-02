Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices lead chip gains as AMD sets analyst day for June 9

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) led the way for semiconductor stocks as the broader tech sector surged in mid-day trading on Thursday, with AMD noting it would hold its investor day next week.

Nvidia (NVDA) tacked on more than 6% to $194.50 shortly after 1 p.m. with more than 42 million shares having changed hands.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained nearly 8% to $109.23 after it said on Thursday that it would hold its financial analyst day on June 9.

At the event, AMD (AMD) said it would update its corporate strategy, technology and roadmaps, along with its long-term financial targets.

Intel (INTC), which competes with AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), saw it shares rise slightly more than 0.5% to $44.41.

Separately on Thursday, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was looking to enhance its exposure to memory chip makers, including Micron Technology (MU).

Taiwan Semi (TSM) shares rose more than 1%, while Micron (MU) gained slightly more than 1.5%.

On Wednesday, investment firm Bank of America listed Nvidia (NVDA), along with On Semiconductor (ON) as its top two semi stocks, while also noting that AMD (AMD) is likely to see a benefit from continued cloud spending.

The firm added that Marvell Technology (MRVL) would also see a benefit from the push to the cloud, while Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), along with the aforementioned On Semi (ON), would benefit the most from their auto exposure.

Last month, ARK Invest purchased 250,000 shares of Nvidia (NVDA) after having previously liquidated the asset manager's stake in the graphics chip giant in November 2021.