One-time meme stock Palantir is trading near all-time lows. Is now the time to buy?

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading near all-time lows amid a broader tech sell-off, despite the data analytics company continuing to forecast topline growth of at least 30% this year. Should you buy the dip?

From Meme Stock to Growth Skepticism

As of Thursday, Palantir’s stock had fallen 12% over the past 30 days and 50% year-to-date, hitting a 52-week low of $6.44 on May 12. This nadir represented a 78% drop from its high of $29.29 on Sept. 17.

The company went public in September 2020 via a high-profile direct listing, with shares finishing their first session at $9.50. That means the stock, which was sitting at $9.30 at around 2:30 p.m. ET after a nearly 10% intraday rally, remains below its initial trading price.

Since its widely publicized debut, Palantir has enjoyed dubious fame as a meme stock, receiving significant attention from retail traders. At the same time, the underlying company sports a solid client base, relying heavily on government contract work, which accounted for around 54% of its revenue this past quarter. Palantir has also been able to generate significant revenue through a myriad of tech-related investments, including SPACs.

Palantir shares have been pushed down by many of the same factors that have vexed its tech sector peers—deepening concerns about rising inflation, rising interest rates and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the stock was also battered by the company’s Q1 earnings report and Q2 guidance, which were released on May 9.

While Palantir’s topline results beat estimates, the report also revealed a significant deceleration in growth, with the company issuing Q2 revenue guidance that fell short of expectations. Despite this, Palantir reiterated its forecast of revenue growth of at least 30% through 2025.

Investors didn’t buy into the optimism, however, driving Palantir shares down over 20% following the report.

Is PLTR a Buy?

Analysts were also skeptical following PLTR's latest quarterly update. In its post-earnings note on May 9, RBC Capital lowered its rating of Palantir to Underperform, citing the Q1 results, Q2 guidance and weak backlog. The firm also questioned whether Palantir could achieve the 30%+ revenue growth it forecasted for 2022.

“While we like PLTR’s technology and government relationships, we worry about decelerating trends and struggle to underwrite 30%+ growth,” RBC analysts wrote.

Credit Suisse, meanwhile, maintained a Neutral rating in its May 9 note, citing the company’s Q2 forecast and decelerating standalone growth. The firm also pointed out that excluding SPAC investment revenue, Palantir’s guidance translated to a standalone growth rate of around 25% for 2022 and a reacceleration of standalone growth from the high-teens to the low-30s during the second half of the year.

“We await greater visibility into implied H2 growth reacceleration and more proof points on the evolution of Palantir’s go-to-market model to acquire new commercial clients before turning more positive on the stock,” Credit Suisse added.

In a noted dated May 9, William Blair reiterated its Outperform rating, but said it saw several risks to the stock, with the primary one its ability to ramp up revenue from commercial customers.

“Palantir has struggled to achieve the same type of hypergrowth for its commercial division that many of its data analytics peers have achieved,” wrote the analysts. “The new sales strategy is showing potential, but we believe that it is too early to bet on.”

The firm added that Palantir, like many of its peers, could also be negatively impacted by government contracts “slipping forward.”

“Palantir offers a unique solution that has the potential to support growth rates in line with some of the most successful providers of enterprise software,” wrote the William Blair analysts. “However, we believe there are several risks to achieving this growth rate that are not currently priced into the stock.”

Wall Street analysts, on average, rated Palantir a Hold as of June 2. Of the 11 analysts tracked by SA, four had a Buy rating on the stock, four a Hold and three a Sell. SA authors rated it a Buy, on average.

However, SA’s Quant Ratings showed a much skeptical assessment. The compilation of quantitative measures viewed the stock as a Strong Sell as of Thursday. While Palantir earned an A- for growth and a C for profitability, it also received a D+ for valuation, a D for revisions and a D- for momentum.

For a more in-depth look at Palantir, check out SA contributor Ben Alaimo’s “Palantir: Butchered But Still Growing Rapidly” or SA contributor the Wolf Report’s “Palantir: Just Overhyped and Unprofitable?”