IASO Bio, Innovent's filing for multiple myeloma CAR-T therapy gets China review
Jun. 02, 2022 1:43 PM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY), IVBXFSANABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IASO Biotherapeutics and Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) (OTCPK:IVBXF) said that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted a new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of their CAR-T therapy Equecabtagene Autoleucel to treat relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).
- The NDA was backed by data from a phase 1/2 trial being conducted in China, the companies said in a June 2 press release.
- Equecabtagene Autoleucel has already received a breakthrough therapy designation by NMPA. The therapy also has an orphan drug designation in the U.S.
- The company noted that in January 2022, they granted non-exclusive commercial rights of the fully-human anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct used in Equecabtagene Autoleucel to Sana Biotechnology (SANA).
- Multiple myeloma is a cancer which forms in a plasma cell, a type of white blood cell.