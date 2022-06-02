Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) jumped 13% at least partly after Citi added the company to its positive Catalyst Watch and said an acquisition of the digital therapy app is more likely than the bank had originally contemplated.

"Our recent conversations lead us to believe that an acquisition at these levels is more likely than we initially contemplated," Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight, who has a neutral rating and $1.50 price target, wrote in a note.

The Citi comments come after Axios Pro last Thursday reported that Talkspace (TALK) was approached by private equity firm Mindpath Health recently, but turned down the offer. There was talk of a deal at around $500 million in equity value, though some sources told Axios that no specific figure was discussed.

Grosslight said that some major shareholders of TALK that he spoke with were supportive of a sale and he also highlighted that there has been no update on the hiring of a permanent CEO and interim CEO Doug Braunstein was recently awarded equity compensation that vests upon a change on control.

Talkspace (TALK) went public through a SPAC deal last June and its shares had plunged almost 90% through last Wednesday, before the Axios report. The company's former CEO stepped down in November.