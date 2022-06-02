Repare Therapeutics continues climb following Roche licensing deal; shares up 40%

  • Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) is continuing to benefit Thursday from a licensing deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced after the closing bell Wednesday.
  • In afternoon trading, shares are up ~40%.
  • Under the terms, Repare (RPTX) is receiving $125M in upfront payments and up to $1.2 billion in milestone payments as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) takes over development of RP-3500 for advanced solid tumors. The candidate is an inhibitor of the ATR protein.
  • Despite today's gains, Repare (RPTX) is still down ~45% year to date.
