Repare Therapeutics continues climb following Roche licensing deal; shares up 40%
Jun. 02, 2022 2:48 PM ETRepare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) is continuing to benefit Thursday from a licensing deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced after the closing bell Wednesday.
- In afternoon trading, shares are up ~40%.
- Under the terms, Repare (RPTX) is receiving $125M in upfront payments and up to $1.2 billion in milestone payments as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) takes over development of RP-3500 for advanced solid tumors. The candidate is an inhibitor of the ATR protein.
- Despite today's gains, Repare (RPTX) is still down ~45% year to date.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Repare (RPTX) as a strong sell.