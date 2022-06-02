A new study has indicated that Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 pill Paxlovid could reduce hospitalization and death rates in COVID-19 patients aged 65 years and older regardless of their vaccination status during a period the Omicron variant was dominant.

The research from Clalit Health Services, Israel's largest healthcare provider, was published as a preprint by the online platform Research Square ahead of a peer review.

Paxlovid, a combination of protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir, is indicated in the U.S. for at-home use in adults who are at the risk of developing severe COVID-19.

According to late-stage data gathered during the Delta wave of the pandemic, a five-day course of therapy could reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by approximately 90%.

The Israel study, based on data from nearly 110,000 participants between Jan. 9 to March 10, indicated a 86% decline in hospitalization for seniors who received Paxlovid without any previous immunity to the virus, either through vaccinations or prior disease.

Those who had prior immunity demonstrated a 60% drop in the risk. 14 of 2,504 patients who received Paxlovid had to be hospitalized compared to 762 of 40,315 patients who did not receive the treatment.

However, Clalit researcher Ronen Arbel noted that Paxlovid was found to have no significant benefit in reducing hospitalization risk in those aged 40-64 regardless of their immunity. According to Arbel, Paxlovid cut the risk of mortality in seniors by 81%, while there was no observed benefit in younger adults.

Read more on data that supported the U.S. authorization of Paxlovid last December.