McDermott wins FEED award for Qatar's largest offshore oil field

Jun. 02, 2022 1:53 PM ETMcDermott International, Inc. (MDRIQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

McDermott International (OTCPK:MDRIQ) said on Thursday it was awarded a front-end engineering design contract by North Oil Company for the Ruya development, or Al-Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1, located offshore Qatar.

McDermott (OTCPK:MDRIQ) said the award is one the largest FEED projects undertaken in its history.

The scope of the contract comprises developing FEED studies and deliverables suitable for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning project.

Earlier this year, McDermott (OTCPK:MDRIQ) won an EPCIC contract from Qatar for the North Field East Expansion project.

